Cold wave shock: 98 people died due to heart attack in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

The abrupt rise in blood pressure brought on by the cold and blood clotting, say experts, is what's triggering heart attacks and brain attacks.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

Cold wave shock: 98 people died due to heart attack in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

The figures are scary enough to give a shock. In the past five days, 98 persons have died due to heart and brain strokes in Uttar Pradesh`s Kanpur.

Of the 98 deaths, 44 died in the hospital while 54 patients died before treatment.

These statistics have been given by the L.P.S Institute of Cardiology.

According to data released by Laxmipat Singhania Institute of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, Kanpur, 723 heart patients have come to the emergency and outpatient department of the hospital in the past week.

According to doctors, the sudden increase in blood pressure in the cold and blood clotting is causing heart attacks and brain attacks.

(Also Read: Delhi cold wave: Who is more prone to heart attacks during biting winter chill? Know how to protect yourself)

Fourteen patients suffering from severe cold, died of a heart attack on Saturday while six people died during treatment at the Institute of Heart Disease. Eight persons were brought dead in the institute.

Within the past 24 hours, 14 patients have died at the city`s SPS Heart Institute.

A total of 604 patients are under treatment at the Heart Disease Institute. These include 54 new and 27 old patients.

Vinay Krishna, Director of Cardiology, said that patients should be protected from cold in this weather.

A faculty member at King George`s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow said, "Heart attacks in this cold weather are not restricted only to the elderly. We have got cases when even teenagers have suffered heart attacks. Everyone, irrespective of age, should keep warm and stay indoors as far as possible."

