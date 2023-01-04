Delhi Kanjhawala case: CCTV footage shows victim Anjali's friend Nidhi returning home after accident | Photo: ANI

More light has been shed on the horrifying Delhi Kanjhawala case as a result of latest and shocking details. 20-year-old Anjali passed away after being dragged behind a car for about 12 kilometres. A video of the victim's friend, who was with her on the night of the incident, has surfaced as police continue their investigation.

The woman's friend Nidhi can be seen on CCTV leaving the scene of the accident and heading home. The video's time stamp is about 41 minutes off from the actual time. The footage is being looked into by the police. On Tuesday, it was reported that Nidhi was riding in the passenger seat of the two-wheeler that Anjali was operating.

Anjali was dragged from Delhi's Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala for about 12 kilometres after their vehicle collided with a car. Nidhi ran away from the scene after receiving minor wounds. Nidhi responded that she was afraid and walked back home when asked why she did not tell the police.

"I became very hopeless. The only thing I had in mind was to go back home. I thought the men in the car would stop the car eventually and help her out," victim's friend Nidhi stated.

In the meantime, surveillance video from before the incident showed the two women leaving a hotel and then arguing over something. Anjali was seen attempting to take something from Nidhi while the two women were seen having an argument.

Police believe that Anjali was attempting to steal her friend's keys when the two girls started fighting over who would ride the scooter. Nidhi drove the scooty as they left the hotel, and Anjali was visible in the back seat. However, after travelling a short distance, it was observed that the two women had switched places, with Nidhi taking a seat on the scooty's back seat.

