Kanjhawala accident: Who is IPS officer Shalini Singh?

Delhi's Kanjhawala death case has shook the nation on the first day of the New Year 2023 with a horrific event for one family in Delhi when their daughter was dragged to death by a car, eventually resulting in a brutal killing as celebrations and festivities spread. A woman was killed by a car on the streets of the nation's capital while Delhi was sound asleep following New Year's festivities.

The girl was reportedly pulled for over 12 km before the authorities found her body in the early hours of January 1. According to reports, the victim supported a family of seven alone. In response to the brutal killing of a girl in Kanjhawala, Delhi, the home minister, Amit Shah, has now stepped.

Given the delicate nature of the situation, Home Minister Amit Shah personally asked that senior Delhi Police officer IPS Shalini Singh put together a thorough report. She arrived at the scene and inspected it simultaneously after being given the assignment to conduct the investigation.

Who is IPS officer Shalini Singh?

Shalini Singh, an IPS officer, has held a number of significant positions throughout her career. Shalini Singh, an IPS graduate from 1996, is the Delhi Police's Special Commissioner for the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW). Shalini was the Joint CP Western Range earlier. Shalini Singh was responsible for establishing the Delhi Police's strategy for the farmer's movement during this time.

Shalini Singh used a loudspeaker to block the spread of the rumour of intercommunal conflict in the Delhi neighbourhood of Khayala. Additionally, she has served as DCP for the South West and South East. In IB, Shalini Singh has also been assigned. He also served in Pondicherry and the Andaman Islands.

She found the killers of senior station lieutenant general Harnam Singh and his wife in 2004. When the accused were apprehended on the Nepal border, this incident made headlines. Anil Shukla, Shalini's husband, is an IPS as well. He was previously posted to NIA and overseen the Mumbai Antilia case.

