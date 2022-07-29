Delhi High Court seeks police response on Sharjeel Imam bail plea in sedition case

Sharjeel Imam

The Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Delhi Police on Friday in response to JNU student Sharjeel Imam's appeal against a lower court order refusing him interim bail in a sedition case.

A Division Bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Anish Dayal issued notices on Imam's petition challenging the court's rejection to halt the case's trial.

The panel set the case for further hearing on August 25 and ordered the Delhi Police to submit a progress report on the case within two weeks. The present case pertains to Imam’s speech at Jamia Milia Islamia in December 2019

The Supreme Court had held Section 124A (sedition) in abeyance, but Additional sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat had dismissed Imam’s bail request on July 23, stating that the same had previously been rejected on merits and that the case may still move forward based on other charges against Imam.

“The pending trials with respect to the charges framed under Section 124A IPC have been kept in abeyance, however, adjudication with respect to other Sections can proceed if the court is of the opinion that no prejudice would be caused to the accused,” the Court said.

The Court emphasised that there was no ban on the trial proceeding in a case that involved other offenses in addition to Section 124A IPC.

Nor there is any express order for grant of interim bail pending the continuation of the said writ petition before the Supreme Court of India,” the judge added.

Imam has been charged with sedition as well as inciting animosity between groups, public mischief, and violations of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

In October 2021, a court had denied bail to Imam, stating that the speech delivered by Imam at Jamia Milia University on December 13, 2019 was clearly on communal/divisive lines and could affect peace and harmony in the society.

(With inputs from Agencies)