Delhi: Gang steals 20 cars to pay for leader's chemotherapy, four held

Delhi Police's Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) busted a gang in South West Delhi that was selling stolen luxury vehicle parts to pay for their gang leader's blood cancer treatment at a private hospital. The police have arrested the four suspects they believe were engaged in the connection.

Safeek, Majim, and Ram Sajeevan, three warehouse employees, and Lucky, the warehouse's manager and owner, have been named as the suspects.

According to the authorities, Ashish, who is presently hospitalised for cancer treatment, is the accused mastermind behind this operation. It is believed that the group disassembled more than 50 cars taken from high-end neighbourhoods in south, southwest, and west Delhi. In all, four suspects have been apprehended.

Lucky, age 36, reportedly oversaw the warehouse while his cousin Ashish looked the other way. The cars were demolished by Safeek (21) and Majim Ali (25). According to authorities, Ram Sanjeevan (60) transferred the components to scrap dealers.

More than fifty luxury auto components that had been disassembled were discovered in the storage facility. To top it all off, the police managed to get their hands on the criminals' tools.

A citizen of Delhi whose Toyota Innova Crysta had been taken from Anand Niketan reported the crime. This case involving a luxury vehicle was assigned to a group of AATS agents for special investigation.

With the use of surveillance video from multiple establishments, the AATS team tracked the stolen vehicle to a godown in the Makhmelpur village region of Alipur.

On the night of January 17-18, police conducted a raid on the godown and apprehended four guys who were disassembling a stolen vehicle. There have been two reported thefts, and police are now looking into the circumstances.