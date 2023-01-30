Who is Gopal Das, police officer who allegedly killed Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das?

Nabha Kishore Das: The Odisha government on Sunday said it will accord a state funeral to the 60-year-old politician.

Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das died on Sunday evening in Bhubaneshwar, hours after he was shot in the chest by a police sub-inspector. The minister was heading to an event in the state's Jharsuguda district when the officer - identified as Gopal Das - allegedly shot him in the left side of the chest. Disturbing visuals of the murder show the minister disembarking from his vehicle. Within a minute, he collapsed into the car, clenching his chest with both hands. Critically wounded, the politician was airlifted to Bhubaneshwar where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Odisha government on Sunday said it will accord a state funeral to the 60-year-old politician. Naba Kishore Das was one of the most influential politicians in the state. He defected from the Congress in 2019. Soon, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made him the health minister. He recently made headlines when he donated gold worth Rs 1 crore to a temple in Maharashtra.

The police have arrested the accused. They have not found the motive behind the crime. The Odisha government has asked CB-CID to take over the investigation of the murder. A seven-member team, headed by DSP Ramesh C Dora, is spearheading the probe.

Who is Gopal Das? Gopal Das is an assistant sub-inspector of police. He is native of a village in Odisha's Ganjam district. He started his career as a constable and was later promoted. According to Aaj Tak, he was recently given the charge of the police post where the incident took place.

The ASI reportedly has bipolar disorder and had been undergoing treatment for the mental ailment. Berhampur's MKCG Medical College's psychiatry department's head, Dr Chandrashekhar Tripathi, confirmed to the channel that he was indeed being treated for the disorder. He saw the doctor a year ago.

The accused's wife told the media yesterday that she had no idea why he shot dead the politician. She got to know about the incident through media reports. She said he had not talked to her before the incident but spoke to her daughter over video call. She claimed he hadn't visited his family for over 5 months.

"I didn't know. I came to know from the media what had happened. Why did he do this, I don't know anything. I haven't talked to him since this morning. He had made a video call to his daughter in the morning. At that time he had disconnected the phone saying he was getting some calls," she said.

She said the officer had been mentally unstable and was taking medicines for over eight years. He appeared to be normal when he visited home 4-5 months ago.

"Earlier, he was fine, but his mind was not quite right. He was taking medicine...for the last 7/8 years. He didn't have any problem. He came home 4/5 months ago. Everything was normal," she added.