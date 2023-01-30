Search icon
3-time MLA, businessman, owned 40 luxury cars: Know about Odisha Minister Naba Kishore Das shot dead by police officer

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik called the deceased Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naba Kishore Das an asset to the party.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

File photo

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das, who passed away on Sunday (January 29) after being shot at by a police officer, was a three-time MLA and richest leader in Odisha cabinet. Naba Das belonged to Western Odisha and he was the owners of 40 luxury cars.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik called the deceased Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader an asset to the party. Naba Das was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after a police officer fired at him when he reached Jharsuguda to attend an event. The assistant sub-inspector was later identified as Gopal Das. He is currently in police custody.

Naba Kishore Das was once a Congress leader and he had joined BJD before 2019 assembly elections. Naba Kishore Das won the 2019 election to become an MLA for the third time in a row.

As Odisha’s health minister, Naba Kishore Das did stellar work to deal with the the Covid-19 situation in the state. He had played an important role in leading the mass vaccination drive against Covid as Odisha’s health minister.

Naba Kishore was born on January 7, 1962. He had completed his matriculation from Sambalpur Bhojpur High School in 1978 and in 1989 he completed his graduation in English. Naba Kishore Das was studying at Gangadhar Meher College in Sambalpur when he joined the Congress.

Naba Kishore Das was a businessman and was running hotel and transport business.

CM Patnaik expressed deep shock over Naba Das’ death and said that the deceased minister was a grassroots leader.

 “As a leader, he was instrumental in strengthening the Biju Janata Dal; he was a grassroots leader, and loved and respected by all. He cut across party lines and sections of people. His death is a great loss to the state of Odisha," CM Patnaik said.

 

