Delhi: Days after 6-day-old baby dies due to lack of plasma, Kejriwal says plasma brought down COVID-19 death rate

Headlines

Kuldeep Yadav seeks blessings at Bageshwar Dham ahead of ODI World Cup 2023

India vs Australia: Full schedule, squads, date, venues, live streaming details - All you need to know

Watch: Lakshmi Manchu gets angry, hits man as he interrupts her interview, fans defend her

3 Idiots actor Akhil Mishra passes away at 58, wife Suzanne Bernet says 'my heart is broken, my second half is gone'

Interview: Healthwatch CEO S Senthil Kandeepan speaks on future of remote cardiac monitoring

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kuldeep Yadav seeks blessings at Bageshwar Dham ahead of ODI World Cup 2023

India vs Australia: Full schedule, squads, date, venues, live streaming details - All you need to know

Watch: Lakshmi Manchu gets angry, hits man as he interrupts her interview, fans defend her

Benefits of consuming vitamin E capsules

ICC World Cup 2023: Meet the coaches of every cricket team

Lowest ODI innings total in history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Women’s Reservation Bill passed in Lok Sabha, unveiling why India needs women quota in politics

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

Watch: Lakshmi Manchu gets angry, hits man as he interrupts her interview, fans defend her

Elon Musk wants Taylor Swift to post 'music, concert videos' directly on Twitter, Swifties say 'start paying fan pages'

3 Idiots actor Akhil Mishra passes away at 58, wife Suzanne Bernet says 'my heart is broken, my second half is gone'

HomeIndia

India

Delhi: Days after 6-day-old baby dies due to lack of plasma, Kejriwal says plasma brought down COVID-19 death rate

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that plasma has been beneficial in bringing down Delhi's death rate due to COVID-19.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2020, 01:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A six-day-old baby, suffering from low haemoglobin, died at the hospital after the child did not receive timely plasma.

The baby could not receive plasma as three members of the family carrying blood plasma for the child were injured after the car they were travelling in was hit by a speeding vehicle on July 11. The child died at the Lal Bahadur hospital on July 11.

According to the police, the accident happened on July 11 around 3 am, when the baby's uncle with his wife and sister were going to Lal Bahadur hospital after taking plasma.

"At Bhagwan Das road, a BMW car rammed into their car. The three persons got injured in the accident. Around 9:00 am the baby with low haemoglobin level died," the Delhi Police said.

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that plasma has been beneficial in bringing down Delhi's death rate due to COVID-19.

"Delhi was the first to inaugurate the country's first plasma bank and within days another plasma bank has been set up. Till the time there is no vaccine available for COVID-19, plasma works as an aid to save people's lives," Kejriwal said while inaugurating the second plasma bank in the national capital at the Lok Nayak Hospital.

"We are not saying that it would save 100 per cent lives but many lives have been saved because of this. Plasma therapy has played a major role in lowering the death rate due to COVID-19 in the national capital," Delhi CM told reporters here.

"In the last few days everyone has come forward -- the people of Delhi, doctors, paramedics, governments (the centre and state) and religious institutions -- have done a commendable job, due to which Delhi's situation is slowly coming under control. The recovery rate has also increased," he added.

Delhi has a total of 113,740 COVID-19 cases, of which there are 19,017 active cases, 91,312 patients have been cured or discharged and 3,411 persons have succumbed to the virus, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

 

(With ANI inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT graduate who quit govt job, launched firm, now net worth is Rs 1100 crore

Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for not standing properly during National Anthem: 'This is so pathetic...'

Fukrey 3 fever: Fans perform flash mob in Delhi, London and New York, watch viral video

Why Virat Kohli, Hardik and KL Rahul unfollowed Shubh, Punjabi rapper from Brampton

Rapper Shubh's India music tour cancelled following backlash to his alleged Khalistan support

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE