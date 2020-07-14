Delhi: Days after 6-day-old baby dies due to lack of plasma, Kejriwal says plasma brought down COVID-19 death rate

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that plasma has been beneficial in bringing down Delhi's death rate due to COVID-19.

A six-day-old baby, suffering from low haemoglobin, died at the hospital after the child did not receive timely plasma.

The baby could not receive plasma as three members of the family carrying blood plasma for the child were injured after the car they were travelling in was hit by a speeding vehicle on July 11. The child died at the Lal Bahadur hospital on July 11.

According to the police, the accident happened on July 11 around 3 am, when the baby's uncle with his wife and sister were going to Lal Bahadur hospital after taking plasma.

"At Bhagwan Das road, a BMW car rammed into their car. The three persons got injured in the accident. Around 9:00 am the baby with low haemoglobin level died," the Delhi Police said.

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that plasma has been beneficial in bringing down Delhi's death rate due to COVID-19.

"Delhi was the first to inaugurate the country's first plasma bank and within days another plasma bank has been set up. Till the time there is no vaccine available for COVID-19, plasma works as an aid to save people's lives," Kejriwal said while inaugurating the second plasma bank in the national capital at the Lok Nayak Hospital.

"We are not saying that it would save 100 per cent lives but many lives have been saved because of this. Plasma therapy has played a major role in lowering the death rate due to COVID-19 in the national capital," Delhi CM told reporters here.

"In the last few days everyone has come forward -- the people of Delhi, doctors, paramedics, governments (the centre and state) and religious institutions -- have done a commendable job, due to which Delhi's situation is slowly coming under control. The recovery rate has also increased," he added.

Delhi has a total of 113,740 COVID-19 cases, of which there are 19,017 active cases, 91,312 patients have been cured or discharged and 3,411 persons have succumbed to the virus, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

