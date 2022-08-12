Delhi: Attack planned on Independence Day? 2,000 bullets found at Anand Vihar, terror angle not ruled out

Delhi news, Independence Day (File)

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebration, Delhi Police have recovered two bags full of live bullets in the Anand Vihar area. The police have arrested six people in connection with the incident, including the owner of a gun house.

Delhi Police have said the accused appear to belong to a criminal network. They have, however, not ruled out the terror angle as of now.

This discovery comes a day after Hyderabad was put on high alert after officials warned of a possible threat from terror groups in key locations of the country, particularly state capitals, ahead of Independence Day.

Intelligence officials have issued circulars to all states, including Telangana police, asking that they should be cautious while deploying additional forces in sensitive areas where communal riots have erupted in the recent past.

Following the Intelligence alert, security has also been stepped up at all major temples and mosques, tourist destinations, Shamshabad Airport, Railway Stations, Bus stations, and other crowdy places in twin cities.

Patrolling has been intensified at all public places and hotels and additional forces have been deployed at other locations to monitor the situation.