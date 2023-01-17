Search icon
Dawood Ibrahim married Pakistani woman in second marriage: Report

Dawood Ibrahim: NIA had arrested several people in Mumbai and other places to break the back of the terror network

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

Dawood Ibrahim has also changed his address in Karachi. (File)

Dawood Ibrahim, India's most-wanted criminal and terrorist, has married for the second time, reports said. Ibrahim married a woman from a Pathan family, in Pakistan. His sister Haseena Parkar's son gave this information to the National Investigation Agency in September 2022.

NIA had arrested several people in Mumbai and other places to break the back of the terror network operating out of the Maharashtra capital.

The agency has filed a charge sheet in the court that revealed this information.

Parkar's son Alishah gave this statement in September 2022, Aaj Tak reported.

According to the channel, Alishah told them that Dawood Ibrahim is telling people that he has divorced his first wife Mehzabin but it isn't the truth.

The agencies, however, believe that it could be a ploy to throw the agencies off his wife Mehzabin's trail.

The agencies said Ibrahim met his wife in Dubai in 2022 July where he told her about his second marriage.

Alishah said Mehzabin has been in touch with Dawood Ibrahim's relatives in India.

Ibrahim has also changed his address in Karachi. They said Dawood Ibrahim now lives in the city's defence area.

He lives behind Abdullah Ghazi Baba Dargah at Rahim Faqi.

