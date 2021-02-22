New air travel guidelines for international flights come into effect today, here's what you should know

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation in consultation with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recently announced a set of new guidelines to be followed for international arrivals in the country from today (February 22). This is in the backdrop of the rising COVID-19 cases in many states including Kerala and Maharashtra.

The new guidelines for air travel come into effect from today to keep the spread of various mutant variants of coronavirus in check. These new guidelines are going to be applicable for international travellers who have come or transited through planes originating in Europe, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

The new guidelines come soon after the government suspended international scheduled flights till the end of February. It is to be noted though that the international flight to and from India are operating according to the air bubble agreements made with more than 24 countries.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a tweet, "Attention Travellers! To reduce the risk of importation of mutant strains of SARS-CoV-2, SOPs for International Passengers arriving in India have been updated. Make sure you take all the necessary precautions and follow all the guidelines while travelling."

Here are the new guidelines that you should know if you are arriving in India via an international flight from today:

-The air travellers coming on international flights need to upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report on the online portal before arriving: www.newdelhiairport.in

-These passengers should note that their negative COVID-19 report must be from a test conducted not more than 72 hours before their travel and they are required to submit a declaration about the authenticity of their report too

-International travellers are also required to submit a self-declaration form in regards to COVID-19 on the Air Suvidha portal before travelling

-Only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed on the flights arriving in India after thermal screening and other similar checkups

-The airlines need to identify and segregate those travellers who are arriving or transiting from/through Brazil, South Africa, and the United Kingdom (in the last 14 days)