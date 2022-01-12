COVID-19 restrictions in Delhi to be lifted soon? Health Minister Satyendra Jain makes BIG statement

With the rising cases of COVID-19, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had recently imposed a lot of restrictions in the city to keep the cases in check. However, now Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, on Wednesday, said the number of hospital admissions in the national capital due to COVID-19 has stabilised over the last five days, which is an indication that the current wave of the pandemic may have peaked and cases may decline in two-three days.

While it is estimated that Delhi might report 25,000 cases on Wednesday, the Health Minister said that it is difficult to conclude if a wave has peaked by looking at the positivity rate or the number of cases.

"We have observed that the number of hospital admissions has stabilised in the last four to five days and only 2,200 beds are occupied and 85 percent of the beds are vacant," the minister told reporters.

"Plateauing of hospital admissions is an indication that the wave may have peaked. We may see a decline in cases in two to three days," he said.

Cases have started declining in Mumbai and Delhi is likely to follow the same trend, Jain added.

He also assured that if cases come down in the next couple of days, restrictions will be lifted.

The minister added that most of those who have died in the ongoing surge of infections had comorbidities and very few deaths have taken place due to coronavirus.

The health minister also welcomed the Centre's new guidelines for COVID-19 testing, saying asymptomatic cases do not need to get tested.