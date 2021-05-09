'COVI Van': Delhi Police launch unique helpline for senior citizens, check contact number and other details

Taking a step ahead of its mandated area to maintain law and order in the city, Delhi Police has come up with a unique initiative to start the CoviVan helpline to help senior citizens in the neighbourhood amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The initiative, however, has been started by south district police in a particular designated area that comes under the jurisdiction of Greater Kailash-I police station, the people have appreciated the efforts of the force.

South district police force has adopted the way through the CoviVan helpline (012- 26241077) to help the senior citizens in the posh neighbourhood as they are facing problems for household things and other essential work due to lockdown imposed in the city to check COVID surge.

After receiving any call for CoviVan through the helpline, deployed police officer in the van with a beat officer of the concerned beat will visit the house of the senior citizens and help them in getting the essential items.

The police officers visiting the house of senior citizens will also help the old-aged people in purchasing household things, medicines, and other items which are essential for them.

The CoviVan also ensures vaccination to the senior citizens by taking them to nearby vaccination centres where they have booked through the CoWIN App or Aarogya Setu App.

"This vehicle has been donated for use during the pandemic by SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers)," Deputy Commissioner of Police South Atul Thakur said.

"All the precautions apropos COVID-19 (sanitization, gloves, masks, and social distancing) are being taken after every visit," said the official, adding the citizens of the area have greatly appreciated this step of Delhi Police.

Given the daily rising COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the lockdown in Delhi by seven more days. The lockdown in the national capital will now remain in place till 5 AM on May 17. Metro services have also been suspended from May 10.