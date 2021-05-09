Headlines

Lockdown in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal may make BIG announcement on extension today

Earlier, the traders' body, CAIT had appealed to the L-G Anil Baijal and CM Kejriwal to extend the COVID-19 lockdown in Delhi till May 15.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 09, 2021, 12:19 PM IST

Though coronavirus COVID-19 positivity rate is slowly declining in Delhi, around 85 per cent of the people in the national capital want Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to extend the ongoing lockdown by at least a week while 70 per cent said that a 2-week lockdown extension is necessary to curb the spread of coronavirus in Delhi, a survey conducted by online platform LocalCircles showed. 

As per the poll conducted by LocalCircles, 85 per cent of Delhiites want least 1-week lockdown extension, while 70% favour extending it by at least 2 weeks and 47 per cent are in favour of a 3-week lockdown.

“The public opinion suggests that a 2-3-week lockdown be implemented in Delhi along with a model that permits resumption of contactless home deliveries so that small business disruption and consumer inconvenience can be minimised,” LocalCircles Chairman and founder Sachin Taparia said.

Earlier, the traders’ body, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had appealed to the L-G Anil Baijal and CM Kejriwal to extend the COVID-19 lockdown in Delhi till May 15.

“The continued rapid increase of covid cases in Delhi and proportional non-availability of required medical facilities have worsened the situation and we understand it may take time to restore normalcy in Delhi with the efforts of your government. Keeping this fact into consideration, a meeting of prominent trade associations was held at Delhi yesterday…where it has been unanimously resolved to request you for extension of lockdown in Delhi beyond 3 May and the same may be extended unto 15 May 2021,” the traders body said in its letter.

Meanwhile, several media reports claim that CM Kejriwal is likely to extend lockdown in Delhi till May 17 due to rising coronavirus cases.

It may be realled that a six-day lockdown in Delhi was imposed by CM Kejriwal on April 19 and this lockdown was then on April 25. The lockdown was scheduled to end on May 3, but CM Kejriwal once agin extended the lockdown till May 10 in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases.

