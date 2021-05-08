Headlines

Who is Navneet Kalra? The Page-3 personality who allegedly black marketed oxygen

The Delhi Police had on Friday recovered 96 oxygen concentrators from Khan Market's popular restaurant Khan Chacha owned by Navneet Kalra.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 08, 2021, 02:03 PM IST

Even as India and Delhi are amid a massive oxygen crisis owing to the COVID-19 situation in the country, the Delhi Police had on Friday recovered as many as 96 oxygen concentrators from Khan Market's popular restaurant Khan Chacha.

"We have recovered 96 oxygen concentrators from Khan Chacha Restaurant in Khan Market area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Delhi Atul Bhatia said. Earlier in the day, Bhatia said that the police have recovered nine more concentrators.

Khan Chacha is owned by Navneet Kalra, who is a renowned Delhi businessman and a Page 3 socialite. Kalra leads a lavish lifestyle and his social media accounts are proof of the same. He owns restaurants Town Hall, Mr Choy, Nege and Ju, apart from the most famous Khan Chacha.

How Navneet Kalra got the Khan Chacha brand

Khan Chacha, which has now become a chain, was first started by Haji Banda Hasan popularly known as Khan Chacha in the bylanes of Khan Market in 1972. As Haji Banda Hasan's sons Javed and Saleem joined the business, they expanded. In 2010, the family joined hands with Navneet Kalra. However, after running successfully, the partnership split. The two sides fought a bitter court battle over 'Khan Chacha trademark'. Kalra claimed that Haji Banda Hasan and his sons had signed over the rights to the brand name to him, while they alleged that the documents were forged, a report in India Today said.

The brand name is currently being used by Navneet Kalra, while Haji Banda Hasan and sons have launched a new eatery chain.

The recovery comes a day after the police arrested four people and seized 419 oxygen concentrators after conducting raids at Nege Ju Restaurant and Bar in the central market of Lodhi Colony. The owner of the two restaurants is Navneet Kalra and is yet to be brought for questioning as his whereabouts remain unknown.

The concentrators were being sold at exorbitant rates online.

Police said during the raid on Thursday invoices of recovered oxygen concentrators were found in the laptop. Stickers of maximum retail price (MRP) indicating prices of Rs 69,999 per concentrator were also recovered.

Police sources say they are probing into what could possibly be a larger nexus of multiple restaurants.

On Thursday, Bhatia said that during area patrolling, it came to know that Nege Ju Restaurant and Bar having an address at central market Lodhi Colony was found open and some suspicious activity was going on.

