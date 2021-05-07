Watch: 96 oxygen concentrators recovered from South Delhi's Khan Chacha Restaurant

The recovery comes a day after the police arrested four people and seized 419 oxygen concentrators from another restaurant of the same owner.

The Delhi Police on Friday recovered as many as 96 oxygen concentrators from South Delhi's popular Khan Chacha Restaurant.

"We have recovered 96 oxygen concentrators from Khan Chacha Restaurant in Khan Market area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Delhi Atul Bhatia said. Earlier in the day, Bhatia said that the police have recovered nine more concentrators.

#WATCH Delhi Police seizes 96 oxygen concentrators from Khan Chacha restaurant in Khan Market



The recovery comes a day after the police arrested four people and seized 419 oxygen concentrators after conducting raids at Nege Ju Restaurant and Bar in the central market of Lodhi Colony. The owner of the two restaurants is Navneet Kalra and is yet to be brought for questioning as his whereabouts remain unknown.

The concentrators were being sold at exorbitant rates online.

Police said during the raid on Thursday invoices of recovered oxygen concentrators were found in the laptop. Stickers of maximum retail price (MRP) indicating prices of Rs 69,999 per concentrator were also recovered.

Police sources say they are probing into what could possibly be a larger nexus of multiple restaurants.

On Thursday, Bhatia said that during area patrolling, it came to know that Nege Ju Restaurant and Bar having an address at central market Lodhi Colony was found open and some suspicious activity was going on.

"After searching the restaurant one person was found sitting on a laptop and he was getting orders online for oxygen concentrators by Xpect Everything online portal and on searching the restaurant premises, a total of 32 boxes of Oxygen Concentrators having capacity of 9 litre and 5 litre each and one box of thermal scanner and another box containing N95 masks were found," he had said.

He said that a case was registered under several sections of IPC, Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic Diseases Act and four accused persons -- Gaurav, Satish Sethi, Vikrant and Hitesh were taken into custody.

