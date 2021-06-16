'Coronasomnia' increasing amid COVID-19 pandemic, here's how to deal with it

New Delhi: Amidst fears of the third wave of coronavirus, now this pandemic has started robbing your sleep. After the pandemic, now people are not able to sleep properly. The virus is endangering not only the body of the people but also the sleep pattern. Insomnia caused by coronavirus is being called 'Coronasomnia'. Let's know everything about it.

What are the symptoms of Coronasomnia?

Is your sleep no longer the same? Even when you try to sleep, your mind keeps running somewhere? Suddenly falling asleep and then having trouble falling asleep again? It is possible that you are battling Corona Insomnia. Since the coronavirus pandemic, people around the world are not able to sleep properly and are falling prey to coronasomnia. The worry of losing loved ones, the fear of corona infection, the stress of dealing with the symptoms are clearly visible among the people, which is having an effect on sleep.

Coronasomnia patients growing rapidly

According to a survey conducted by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine in the year 2020, 20 percent of people were troubled by sleep before coronavirus. After the pandemic, this figure has increased to 60 percent. An organization named Royal Philip conducted a sleep-related survey in 13 countries in which 37 percent of people believed that the epidemic had a bad effect on their sleep. 70% of the youth had to face sleep-related problems since the onset of Kovid. At the same time, this problem was seen most in women.

Invitation to diseases around the world

IM Chugh (Director, Respiratory & Sleep Disorders) of Max Healthcare says that coronasomnia is a big threat to the heart, brain, age, immunity and antibodies. Sleep deprivation is directly related to the heart, blood pressure, stroke. Lack of sleep increases the anxiety inside you. Even 1 less hour of sleep can have a bad effect on your health. Due to lack of sleep, thoughts like suicide start coming to the mind.

Sanjay Manchanda (Sleep Medicine Senior Consultant) of Gangaram Hospital says that if you are troubled by coronasomnia or you have trouble sleeping, then before you fall prey to any serious illness related to insomnia, you can take care of yourself. Medicines are not needed to avoid this disease, but by taking some precautionary steps, you can avoid coronasomnia.

Follow these easy steps