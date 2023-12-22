Headlines

'Whatever is happening is wrong for...': INDIA bloc's stage protest against MP suspension

Meet IIT graduate who founded company worth over Rs 65000 crore, resigned to join…

'Congress using Karnatak government as ATM' BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla criticises Siddaramaiah for using luxury jet

Salaar movie review: Prashanth Neel film is KGF recycled; Prabhas, Prithviraj somehow make this pale imitation enjoyable

2018 director apologises, pens emotional note after film fails to make the cut for Oscars

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT graduate who founded company worth over Rs 65000 crore, resigned to join…

2018 director apologises, pens emotional note after film fails to make the cut for Oscars

'Virus continues to...': Top Epidemiologist reacts to rising Covid-19 cases in India

AI imagines Marvel superheros in horror movie

10 best films of Prithviraj Sukumaran before Salaar, as per IMDb rating

Ram Charan, Upasana visit Mahalaxmi temple for Klin Kaara's 6-month birthday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Salaar movie review: Prashanth Neel film is KGF recycled; Prabhas, Prithviraj somehow make this pale imitation enjoyable

India's official Oscars entry, Tovino Thomas' 2018, out of Academy Awards race; know why

Meet woman who is married to a superstar, lives simple life, their wedding was kept secret, she is from...

HomeIndia

India

'Congress using Karnatak government as ATM' BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla criticises Siddaramaiah for using luxury jet

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla questioned Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleging double standards from the Congress.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 02:09 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The BJP continues to attack the Karnataka government led by Siddarmaiah after a video of the Chief Minister and his ministers travelling by a luxury jet to Delhi went viral. The Karnataka Chief Minister was in Delhi to seek assistance from the centre to help combat the drought faced by the state.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla questioned Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleging double standards from the Congress.

"Karnataka is reeling under the drought and the Chief Minister of Karnataka is asking the Centre for the relief fund. Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister (D. K. Shivakumar) of the state tells his own MLAs and people that there is no money left for development because the money has been splurged on the so-called promises made by the Congress party, which they are unable to fulfil" Shehzad Poonawalla said.

The BJP spokesperson further said that while the Karnataka government are increasing the price of milk and increasing the price of electricity, on the other hand, the ministers of the Karnataka government are doing photoshoots and splurging on VVIP planes and jet planes at the cost of tax payers' money, along with the Chief Minister.

"This is obscene, shameful and it only shows that congress's mindset is to use any state it gets power as an ATM. They did that in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan now it is turn of Karnataka and Telangana" the BJP spokesperson said.

"ATM is the right word for the state governments that become captives of Congress" he added.

The video was originally posted by Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan himself. The video showed the luxury private jet with the minister and the Chief Minister which was posted with the caption "Happy moments of travelling from Delhi to Bangalore with our proud leader, Chief Minister Siddaramiah."

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya attacked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, saying that at a time when their party is asking for donations, the two leaders are travelling in a 'private jet'.

"On the one hand, Congress is pretending to crowdfund and didn't even serve samosas in I.N.D.I Alliance meeting, on the other, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Cabinet Minister for Housing, Waqf and Minority Affairs in Karnataka Govt, is flaunting his pictures with CM Siddaramaiah in a private jet. They apparently had 'happy moments' traveling together to Delhi, to seek funds for drought relief. Irony died a million times." Malviya wrote in his post on X.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Salaar release, review live updates: Fans hail Prabhas-starrer, call it father of KGF

Christmas 2023: 5 healthy and easy cake recipes you can try during holidays

'Hospitalisations will go up as...': Former WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan on JN.1 sub-variant

Covid-19 surge in India: Hyderabad on high alert as cases rise, wearing mask becomes mandatory

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 added to self-repair programme, service now available in more countries

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE