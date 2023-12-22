'Congress using Karnatak government as ATM' BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla criticises Siddaramaiah for using luxury jet

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla questioned Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleging double standards from the Congress.

The BJP continues to attack the Karnataka government led by Siddarmaiah after a video of the Chief Minister and his ministers travelling by a luxury jet to Delhi went viral. The Karnataka Chief Minister was in Delhi to seek assistance from the centre to help combat the drought faced by the state.

"Karnataka is reeling under the drought and the Chief Minister of Karnataka is asking the Centre for the relief fund. Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister (D. K. Shivakumar) of the state tells his own MLAs and people that there is no money left for development because the money has been splurged on the so-called promises made by the Congress party, which they are unable to fulfil" Shehzad Poonawalla said.

The BJP spokesperson further said that while the Karnataka government are increasing the price of milk and increasing the price of electricity, on the other hand, the ministers of the Karnataka government are doing photoshoots and splurging on VVIP planes and jet planes at the cost of tax payers' money, along with the Chief Minister.

"This is obscene, shameful and it only shows that congress's mindset is to use any state it gets power as an ATM. They did that in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan now it is turn of Karnataka and Telangana" the BJP spokesperson said.

"ATM is the right word for the state governments that become captives of Congress" he added.

The video was originally posted by Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan himself. The video showed the luxury private jet with the minister and the Chief Minister which was posted with the caption "Happy moments of travelling from Delhi to Bangalore with our proud leader, Chief Minister Siddaramiah."

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya attacked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, saying that at a time when their party is asking for donations, the two leaders are travelling in a 'private jet'.

"On the one hand, Congress is pretending to crowdfund and didn't even serve samosas in I.N.D.I Alliance meeting, on the other, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Cabinet Minister for Housing, Waqf and Minority Affairs in Karnataka Govt, is flaunting his pictures with CM Siddaramaiah in a private jet. They apparently had 'happy moments' traveling together to Delhi, to seek funds for drought relief. Irony died a million times." Malviya wrote in his post on X.