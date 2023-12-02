Chhattisgarh Election 2023 results: When, where to watch LIVE, how to check results on December 3

Elections were held in two phases, with the first phase taking place on November 7 and the second phase on November 17. The rivalry between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be seen in Chattisgarh's election contest.

On December 3, the Indian Election Commission will declare the results of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. Along with the other states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana, the votes for Chattisgarh's ninety seats will also be counted.

The ruling Congress wants to remain in power in the state. In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party is aiming for a win as the polls approach the Lok Sabha elections that take place the following year.

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: When, where and how to check the results?

Starting Sunday morning, the early trends are anticipated to start at 8 am, when the vote counting begins. Here are some popular sites where you can get the most recent information on the outcomes of the assembly election:

- Election Commission of India's (ECI) official website, which can be found at https://results.eci.gov.in.

- For the most recent information and analysis, you can also tune into our live coverage of the elections, here.

- For immediate updates, you may also follow reputable news organisations and the official election commission accounts on social media.

What was revealed by the exit polls?

In a close race against the BJP in Chhattisgarh earlier this week, several exit polls indicated that the Congress would prevail. 30 to 40 for the BJP, 46 to 56 for the Congress, and three to five others are predicted by CNX. 35 to 45 seats are expected to go to the BJP, 40 to 50 seats to the Congress, and 0 to 3 seats to other parties, according to Polstrat.

Matrize forecasts that the Congress will win 44–52 seats, the BJP 34–42 seats, and other parties 0–2. C-Voter projects 36–38, 41–45 Congress, and 0–4 for other parties. Axis My India projects that the BJP will receive 36 to 46, the Congress will receive 40 to 50, and other parties will receive 1–5.