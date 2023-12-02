Headlines

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Sonu scores Super 10 as Gujarat Giants beat Telugu Titans in season opener

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 results: When, where to watch LIVE, how to check results on December 4

David Warner hits back at X user for calling Australian players ‘arrogant’ after World Cup triumph

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 results: When, where to watch LIVE, how to check results on December 3

Chhattisgarh Election 2023 results: When, where to watch LIVE, how to check results on December 3

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Sonu scores Super 10 as Gujarat Giants beat Telugu Titans in season opener

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 results: When, where to watch LIVE, how to check results on December 4

David Warner hits back at X user for calling Australian players ‘arrogant’ after World Cup triumph

Mission Raniganj, Dhootha, Chittha: Latest films and series streaming this week on OTT 

9 vegetarian foods every woman should eat in her 40s

Rashmika Mandanna said no to these five films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Karan Johar reveals Vicky Jain's strategy for Bigg Boss 17 with Ankita Lokhande, netizens react: 'He exposed him'

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: Munawar Faruqui being nanny to 'cry baby' Mannara Chopra

Shah Rukh Khan advises fan who wishes to return home from Canada after listening to Dunki song: ‘India is best but…’

HomeIndia

India

Chhattisgarh Election 2023 results: When, where to watch LIVE, how to check results on December 3

Elections were held in two phases, with the first phase taking place on November 7 and the second phase on November 17. The rivalry between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be seen in Chattisgarh's election contest.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 09:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On December 3, the Indian Election Commission will declare the results of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. Along with the other states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana, the votes for Chattisgarh's ninety seats will also be counted.

Elections were held in two phases, with the first phase taking place on November 7 and the second phase on November 17. The rivalry between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be seen in Chattisgarh's election contest.

The ruling Congress wants to remain in power in the state. In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party is aiming for a win as the polls approach the Lok Sabha elections that take place the following year.

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: When, where and how to check the results?

Starting Sunday morning, the early trends are anticipated to start at 8 am, when the vote counting begins. Here are some popular sites where you can get the most recent information on the outcomes of the assembly election:

- Election Commission of India's (ECI) official website, which can be found at https://results.eci.gov.in.

- For the most recent information and analysis, you can also tune into our live coverage of the elections, here.

- For immediate updates, you may also follow reputable news organisations and the official election commission accounts on social media.

What was revealed by the exit polls?

In a close race against the BJP in Chhattisgarh earlier this week, several exit polls indicated that the Congress would prevail. 30 to 40 for the BJP, 46 to 56 for the Congress, and three to five others are predicted by CNX. 35 to 45 seats are expected to go to the BJP, 40 to 50 seats to the Congress, and 0 to 3 seats to other parties, according to Polstrat. 

Matrize forecasts that the Congress will win 44–52 seats, the BJP 34–42 seats, and other parties 0–2. C-Voter projects 36–38, 41–45 Congress, and 0–4 for other parties. Axis My India projects that the BJP will receive 36 to 46, the Congress will receive 40 to 50, and other parties will receive 1–5. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who left high-paying job to clear UPSC exam, failed to become IAS officer, took 3-year break and then...

Chhattisgarh Election 2023 results: When, where to watch LIVE, how to check results on December 3

Animal, Sam Bahadur release highlights: Ranbir's film set to open at record Rs 60 crore, Vicky's movie at Rs 5.50 crore

IPL 2024 auction: List of players with INR 1.5 crore base price

Best room heater and water heaters exclusively on Amazon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE