Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Chandigarh: Here's why you can't register petrol two-wheelers in Punjab capital

Chandigarh news: From 2024, the registration of fuel-based two-wheelers and autos will be completely stopped.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 01:41 PM IST

Chandigarh: Here's why you can't register petrol two-wheelers in Punjab capital
Chandigarh: For 2024, 2025, 2026, fuel-based personal cars will also be reduced by 30, 40 and 50 percent. (Representational)

The Chandigarh administration has banned the registration of two-wheelers whose power train is run by petrol. This means the two-wheelers that are not electric won't be registered in Chandigarh from February 10. The move has been taken to promote eco-friendly transportation in the city. In September, the Chandigarh administration notified its Electric Vehicle policy.

The administration said in its order that it aims to limit and discourage non-electric vehicles. One of the ways of doing that is capping the registration of non-electric vehicles. The policy aims to reduce 10 percent of four-wheelers and 35 percent two-wheelers. For this financial year, the target of registration was achieved, hence the registration was immediately stopped. The move was taken to implement the EV policy.

The Chandigarh administration said that the two-wheelers sold on or after February 10 will not be registered in Chandigarh till March 31, which is when the current financial year ends.

The registration for non-electric two-wheelers will resume from April 1.

They will be done until the limits for the next financial year are met, under the EV policy.

This year, those who buy fuel-based two wheelers in Chandigarh may have to get their vehicles registered elsewhere as their registration will cease after 65 percent of the target is achieved.

From 2024, the registration of fuel-based two-wheelers and autos will be completely stopped. The registration will also be stopped 100 percent for e-buses.

For 2024, 2025, 2026, fuel-based personal cars will also be reduced by 30, 40 and 50 percent, reported Indian Express.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 budget-friendly foreign destinations from India that will satisfy your wanderlust
Niagara Falls freezes due to blizzard, see beautiful photos
Not drinking enough water in winter season? Here are some simple ways to stay hydrated
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of bitter gourd: From diabetes management to improved digestion and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Army Ordnance Corps recruitment 2023: Apply for 793 Tradesman, Fireman posts, salary up to Rs 63000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.