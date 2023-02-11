Chandigarh: Here's why you can't register petrol two-wheelers in Punjab capital

Chandigarh: For 2024, 2025, 2026, fuel-based personal cars will also be reduced by 30, 40 and 50 percent. (Representational)

The Chandigarh administration has banned the registration of two-wheelers whose power train is run by petrol. This means the two-wheelers that are not electric won't be registered in Chandigarh from February 10. The move has been taken to promote eco-friendly transportation in the city. In September, the Chandigarh administration notified its Electric Vehicle policy.

The administration said in its order that it aims to limit and discourage non-electric vehicles. One of the ways of doing that is capping the registration of non-electric vehicles. The policy aims to reduce 10 percent of four-wheelers and 35 percent two-wheelers. For this financial year, the target of registration was achieved, hence the registration was immediately stopped. The move was taken to implement the EV policy.

The Chandigarh administration said that the two-wheelers sold on or after February 10 will not be registered in Chandigarh till March 31, which is when the current financial year ends.

The registration for non-electric two-wheelers will resume from April 1.

They will be done until the limits for the next financial year are met, under the EV policy.

This year, those who buy fuel-based two wheelers in Chandigarh may have to get their vehicles registered elsewhere as their registration will cease after 65 percent of the target is achieved.

From 2024, the registration of fuel-based two-wheelers and autos will be completely stopped. The registration will also be stopped 100 percent for e-buses.

For 2024, 2025, 2026, fuel-based personal cars will also be reduced by 30, 40 and 50 percent, reported Indian Express.