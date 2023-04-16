CBI asked 56 questions, answered all; liquor scam case is fake: Arvind Kejriwal after 9-hour questioning | Photo: IANS

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s questioning by the CBI on Sunday lasted for around 9 hours. The Aam Aadmi Party national convener was asked around 56 questions, he said. Coming out of the questioning, Kejriwal claimed that the excise policy scam case that the agency is probing is fact and a result of dirty politics.

“The CBI asked around 56 questions regarding the excise policy, including when and why the policy was started,” Kejriwal told reporters outside his residence.

“I want to say that the entire excise policy case is false. They do not have any evidence that the AAP is wrong. It's a result of dirty politics,” he claimed.

Kejriwal thanked the CBI officials for “hospitality”, adding that they asked the questions in a “friendly and harmonious” manner. “I answered all the questions asked by them,” he said.

Arriving at 11 am at the CBI headquarters in Delhi, Kejriwal was questioned for nearly 9 hours on the first floor of the Anti Corruption Branch amid heavy security. He left the CBI HQ at around 8:30 pm.

AAP had staged protests in several places against the CBI summons to Kejriwal. Several top leaders of the party including Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Atishi were detained by police. They have now been released. AAP had also held an 'emergency meeting' amid Kejriwal's questioning by CBI.

Senior AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested on February 26 after nearly eight hours of questioning in the same case. Officials had said that Sisodia’s replies were not satisfactory.

(Inputs from PTI)