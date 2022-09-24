Caught on cam, three petrol bombs thrown at house of RSS member in Tamil Nadu

Multiple incidents of petrol bomb attacks were reported from the state which came in the wake of NIA raids against PFI across the country.

Amid multiple incidents of petrol bomb attacks in Tamil Nadu, a video has surfaced of one particular attack at the house of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member in Madurai. Three petrol bombs are seen being hurled into the house in the video which as per the timestamp took place around 7:38 pm on Saturday.

“Three petrol bombs were thrown and we are investigating in this regard. No one was injured and damaged in the accident,” Shanmugam, Assistant Commissioner, Madurai was quoted by ANI as saying.

Watch the CCTV footage of the petrol bomb attack here:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Three petrol bombs were thrown and we are investigating in this regard. No one was injured and damaged in the accident: Shanmugam, Assistant Commissioner on petrol bomb hurled at the house of an RSS member in Madurai



(CCTV Visual Source: Local Police) pic.twitter.com/qxOBjGmg3y — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

Multiple incidents of petrol bomb attacks

Multiple incidents of petrol bomb attacks were reported from the state which came in the wake of National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids against Popular Front of India (PFI) across the country.

Earlier in the early hours of Saturday, a petrol bomb was thrown at the house of a RSS district coordinator Seetharaman at Tambaram near Chennai. No person was injured or no major property damage took place, the police said. He and his family were inside the house at the time.

Another bottle bomb was hurdled at BJP worker Sarath`s residence in Kuniyamuthur city in Tamil Nadu on Friday night which damaged a car parked in the premises. A bottle filled with inflammable substance was hurled at the BJP office on Thursday which followed protests by BJP workers demanding action against the culprits.

The incidents came after the National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and the state police forces conducted searches in 93 places in 15 states on Thursday and arrested PFI.

The arrests followed protests by PFI in several places in Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra’s Pune.

READ | Ankita Bhandari murder case: Resort staff shares details of night before receptionist went missing