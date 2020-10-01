Carrying driver license not mandatory? Here is a look at new motor vehicle rules to be implemented from Oct 1

The Union ministry of road transport and highways has issued a notification introducing new motor vehicle rules which will come into effect from October 1.

From October 1, the maintenance of vital documents related to vehicles including driving license and e-challan will be done through the Information Technology Portal. Apart from this, the details of disqualified or revoked driving license by the licensing authority will be entered in the portal sequentially and such records will be updated regularly. The government believes that the use of IT services and electronic monitoring will complement the traffic regulations, and drivers will not be perpetually harassed by the police for not carrying the drivers license.

“Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has recently issued notifications regarding various amendments in Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 requiring the implementation of enforcement, Maintenance of Vehicular Documents and E-Challans through portal w.e.f 1.10.2020 for better monitoring and enforcement of MV Rules,” MoRTH said in a statement.

Here are the new rules:

1. Revoking your driver's license will happen digitally.

2. It will not be mandatory for drivers to carry vehicle license, registration certificate, insurance documents as this information will be stored digitally, with the documents being validated through government portal.

3. The documents will be uploaded in the government portal called Digi-locker or m-Parivahan. The information can be stored through the mobile number.

4. E-challans will be issued on the portal.

5. The details of disqualified or revoked driving license by the licensing authority will be entered in the portal sequentially, therefore record of the license being disqualified will be digitally stored.