Bullet tyres stolen from police line, ASI turns out to be the thief

Panipat: What will happen if the policemen who have the responsibility of putting the thieves behind the bars, get caught for theft? One such case came up in Haryana's Panipat where a police officer carried out the theft. When the matter came to light, the police officer was put behind bars.

As per the information, two tyres of a Royal Enfield motorcycle parked in the police line were stolen. Everyone thought that the crime was committed by a thief. In the investigation, the police officers were shocked as the thief turned out to be none other than ASI Fateh Singh. On the complaint of the Police Line's Malkhana Guard Incharge, a report has been filed and the culprit has been sent to jail.

According to media reports, Police Line Malkhana Guard Incharge Phool Kumar had raised a complaint about the theft of motorcycle tyres with Deputy SP Traffic. Phool Kumar said that on May 21, both the tyres of the bullet bike parked in Malakhana were reported stolen. Its complaint was given to District Malkhana Incharge Charan Singh. During the investigation, it was found that ASI Fateh Singh had stolen both the tires of the bike. After this, the matter was reported to the high officials and on their orders, a report was filed against ASI Fateh Singh at Police Station Sector 29.

During the investigation, Phool Kumar called the ASI and asked about the theft to which he replied, "if anyone says anything, take my name". Phool Kumar recorded the call where ASI had confessed to the theft of tyres. Fateh had to go to jail when the call recording reached the authorities.