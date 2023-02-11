Search icon
Bullet train news: Mumbai to Ahmedabad in under 3 hours, undersea tunnel, list of stations, top speed to be…

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR) or Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR is a high-speed rail line which will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

Representational image

In a significant decision, the Bombay High Court recently declared that the upcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is of ‘national importance’. The court made the observation while dismissing a plea filed by Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. challenging the government’s move to acquire its land in Vikhroli for bullet train project.

“The project is of national importance and public interest… No interference is required. No illegality found in the compensation,” a division bench of Justices R.D. Dhanuka and Justice M.M. Sathaye said.

What is the Bullet Train Project?

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR) or Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR is a high-speed rail line which will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Bullet train project: Under-sea tunnel

According to reports, work has already begun on the BKC station, connecting Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Shilphata in Maharashtra. This will be the only underground station on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor. The platform will be at a depth of about 24 meters from the ground level and the station will be a three-floor structure.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project will have 508.17km of rail track, out of which 21 km will be underground, while the remaining rail track will remain elevated. The 7 km undersea tunnel has been planned with an aim to keep the bird sanctuary and mangroves near Thane Creek safe.

More details about the bullet train project

The bullet train project will include four stations in Maharashtra (BKC), Thane, Virar, and Boisar and eight stations in Gujarat (Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand/Nadiad, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati).

According to reports, the total length of the corridor is 508 km, out of which 156 kilometres is in Maharashtra, four kilometres in Dadra Nagar Haveli, and 384 kilometres in Gujarat.

The maximum operational speed of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will be 320 kmph and it will take a total time of 2.58 hours. There will be three depots: one in Thane, Maharashtra, and two in Gujarat, Surat and Sabarmati.

 

 

