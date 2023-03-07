Bikini-clad women bodybuilders pose in front of Hanuman’s image, Congress vs BJP row erupts in MP

Women bodybuilder images tweeted by Congress leader Piyush Babele (Photo - Twitter)

The Congress party and the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) were left taking jibes at each other after a women’s bodybuilding competition in Madhya Pradesh went sour, where women were allegedly flexing their muscles in front of an image of a Hindu deity.

According to Congress reports, women bodybuilders wearing bikinis were posing in front of an image of Lord Hanuman, the celibate patron deity of sports, in a bodybuilding competition organized by the BJP in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam.

The 13th Mister Junior Bodybuilding Competition was held on March 4 and 5, and workers of the Congress party were left sprinkling Ganga jal on the venue and reciting Hanuman Chalisa to purify the stage after women bodybuilders posed in front of the image of Hanuman.

As per the event's invitation card, the organising committee includes the city's BJP mayor Prahlad Patel, while the patron is legislator Chaitanya Kashyap. This sparked a major BJP vs Congress row in Madhya Pradesh, with Congress alleging that BJP made the event venue “impure”.

A video of the event, which surfaced on social media during the day, showed women bodybuilders posing, leading to former mayor and Congress leader Paras Saklecha accusing Patel and Kashyap of showcasing "indecency", as per PTI reports.

Hitting back at Congress over the claims of indecency, BJP leader Hitesh Bajpai said that the Grand Old party doesn’t want to see women excel in sports, while some organizers of the event have resorted to filing a complaint against Congress leaders who sprinkled Ganga jal on the stage.

Bajpai slammed Congress and said, “Congressmen cannot see women taking part in wrestling, gymnastics, or swimming because the devil inside them awakens by seeing this. They look at women on the playground with dirty eyes. Aren't they ashamed?”

(With PTI inputs)

