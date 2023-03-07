Search icon
Delhi-Noida news: Newly built Ashram flyover opens for public, night view goes viral

Delhi News: After its opening, videos of the Ashram flyover's night view quickly became an online sensation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 05:57 AM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal officially opened the Ashram flyover expansion on Monday. Commuters between Noida and AIIMS will be able to travel'signal-free' thanks to the flyover, which will allow them to avoid three traffic signals. The chief minister has said that the expansion would reduce the number of people stuck in traffic, especially during rush hour.

Night views of the Ashram flyover have been going viral on this internet since its inauguration.  The AAP national convener also noted that the remaining work on the flyover is rather small.

“Initially, only light vehicles will be permitted to use it for a brief period because of a high-tension wire that still needs to be removed. Once this is done, other vehicles will also be allowed. The total length of the flyover, including the ramp, is 1,425 metres,” he said.

Even though the building of the flyover caused some traffic disruption, the chief minister complimented the people of Delhi and said that the changes were required.

In an additional note, he expressed regret for any inconveniences that may have arisen during construction but emphasised the positive outcomes that would result from the project's conclusion.

Despite early scepticism about the intention to complete the project within 45-60 days, Kejriwal acknowledged the hard work of the Public Works department (PWD) engineers and complimented them for finishing the project ahead of time.

Engineer-in-chief of the Public Works department Anant Kumar said that the extended flyover will be open to light vehicles for a month. Once the remaining work is done, perhaps by the end of March, heavy trucks will be authorised.

As of the first of the year, the Ashram flyover was out of commission. According to Kumar, the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre approved the massive project in 2017, and in 2019, the project gained administrative permission of Rs 129 crore.

Construction started in 2020, but was suspended for eight to ten months owing to the COVID-19 epidemic and lockdown.

(With inputs from PTI)

