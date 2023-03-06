Search icon
Holi 2023: Uttar Pradesh issues strict advisory, section 144 imposed in Noida; details inside

Gautam Budh Nagar police issued prohibitory orders in Noida and Greater Noida under Section 144 of the CrPC. Here is a list of prohibitions that you may check.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 10:38 PM IST

Holi 2023

The Uttar Pradesh Police Department has issued a comprehensive advise to all district magistrates and superintendents of police in the state surrounding Holi. Department spokesperson Tripathi said the recommendation was issued to tamp down on the playing of offensive music during the event.

Department spokesperson Tripathi said the recommendation was issued to tamp down on the playing of offensive music during the event. "In view of festivals such as Barawafat and Holi, greater vigilance is required against such songs, as they evoke sharp reactions in society. Timely preventive actions are required to curb such tendencies and ensure amity in society, " Tripathi said.

Previously, all public meetings in the district of Gautam Budh Nagar were banned after police issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC. Prohibitory orders issued on March 1 will stay in effect until the end of the month, on March 31. In light of impending holidays, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate has announced that Section 144 would be in place in the city till March 31.

  • Assembly and gatherings of five or more people are forbidden.
  • Setting out or organising processions is illegal.
  • The use of firecrackers is forbidden.
  • The use of loudspeakers is forbidden.
  • There can't be any marching bands playing music.
  • Unauthorised get-togethers of any kind are strictly forbidden.
  • Demonstrations or hunger strikes are not allowed.

A separate advice for Muslims was published by the Islamic Centre of India in Lucknow in preparation for Barawafat. It's important to note that Holi will be celebrated on March 8, and Barawafat will be held on March 7.

Sunni preacher Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali has advised Muslims to be sensitive to the faith of Hindus celebrating Holi this year. He advised Muslims to avoid using pyrotechnics and to avoid visiting graveyards before 5 pm.

