Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Bihar shocker: Woman officer dragged, attacked by illegal sand miners, act filmed; 44 arrested so far

Police action is underway against those involved in the shocking incident. 44 people have been arrested so far and 3 FIRs have been filed. Raids underway to arrest others pertaining to attack.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 09:00 PM IST

Bihar shocker: Woman officer dragged, attacked by illegal sand miners, act filmed; 44 arrested so far
Bihar shocker: Woman officer dragged, attacked by illegal sand miners, act filmed; 44 arrested so far | Photo: Twitter/ ANI videograb

Bihar news: People allegedly involved in illegal sand mining dragged and attacked a woman officer from the mining department in Bihta town in Patna district. The horror incident was filmed and a video went viral on social media. The viral video was confirmed by the police.

Police action is underway against those involved in the shocking incident. 44 people have been arrested so far and 3 FIRs have been filed. Raids underway to arrest others pertaining to attack on the woman officer, Patna SSP was quoted as saying by ANI.

The victim is a district mining officer. She was carrying out an operation related to sand mining in the area when a “group of anti-social” elements attacked her, police said. The district mining officer and two mining inspectors suffered injuries in the incident, it added.

“A group of anti-social elements attacked a district mining officer while she was carrying out an operation related to sand mining in the area. 44 arrested while 3 have been injured including the district mining officer and two mining inspectors,” Rajesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Patna (West) was quoted as saying.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Femina Miss India 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, others walk red carpet in style
From Will Smith-Chris Rock slapgate, Moonlight goof-up to #OscarsSoWhite, look at biggest Oscar controversies
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: From Amaravathi to Nandeeswarudu, 5 famous movies of the late actor and TDP leader
Chiranjeevi claps muhurat shot for Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, Venky Kudumula's new film; see photos
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Telangana TS SSC Result 2023: Manabadi Telangana class result likely to be declared soon at bse.telangana.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.