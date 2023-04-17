Bihar shocker: Woman officer dragged, attacked by illegal sand miners, act filmed; 44 arrested so far | Photo: Twitter/ ANI videograb

Bihar news: People allegedly involved in illegal sand mining dragged and attacked a woman officer from the mining department in Bihta town in Patna district. The horror incident was filmed and a video went viral on social media. The viral video was confirmed by the police.

Police action is underway against those involved in the shocking incident. 44 people have been arrested so far and 3 FIRs have been filed. Raids underway to arrest others pertaining to attack on the woman officer, Patna SSP was quoted as saying by ANI.

The victim is a district mining officer. She was carrying out an operation related to sand mining in the area when a “group of anti-social” elements attacked her, police said. The district mining officer and two mining inspectors suffered injuries in the incident, it added.

“A group of anti-social elements attacked a district mining officer while she was carrying out an operation related to sand mining in the area. 44 arrested while 3 have been injured including the district mining officer and two mining inspectors,” Rajesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Patna (West) was quoted as saying.