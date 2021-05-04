Lockdown in Bihar: Full shutdown in state till May 15 - Check list of restrictions here

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday (May 4) announced to impose total lockdown in the state till May 15 to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the state. CM Nitish said in a tweet that he has taken the decision after consultations with cabinet minister and other senior officials. He added that the Crisis Management Group has been ordered to release the guidelines related to lockdown by today evening.

On Monday, the Patna High Court had said that a statewide lockdown is urgently needed to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state. During a hearing, a division bench of Justices Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Mohit Kumar Shah had asked advocate general Lalit Kishore to talk to CM Nitish Kumar over impsoing total lockdown in Bihar. The Patna HC had also asked the advocate general to apprise it about the government’s decision on Tuesday.

“It has been emerging that the state government is heading toward total failure. There is no action plan in the context of an uncontrollable surge of corona infection in Bihar. Whatever plan you have submitted, it’s not up to the mark and no effective steps have been taken. Despite repeated orders you are not doing anything, Everything is an eyewash”, the court observed.

Check full list of restrictions here:

- All shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs and meat to remain open.- Restaurants and dhabas can continue with home delivery .- All religious places will remain closed.- Cinema halls, malls, clubs, gyms and parks will be closed.- Schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed.- No examination will be held by state-run schools and universities till May 15.

Bihar is fighting it tough to tackle the second wave of coronavirus. The state recorded 11,407 fresh COVID cases on Monday, while the death toll was 82.