Bihar hooch tragedy: Raids underway to nab all accused after spurious liquor kills 72

After at least 72 people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s Chhapra, five persons have been suspended.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 04:53 PM IST

Photo: IANS

In the aftermath of Bihar hooch tragedy, state Excise Minister Sunil Kumar on Monday said that raids are being conducted at various places to nab all the accused. He added that further action in the hooch tragedy would be taken only after the post-mortem report.

“Raids are being conducted at various places so that all accused and non-FIR accused can be nabbed, especially the supplier and manufacturer. As per evidence found so far, we’re also awaiting the postmortem report. We’ll then take further action,” said Sunil Kumar.

After at least 72 people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s Chhapra, five persons including the Isuapur Police Station House Officer have been suspended.

According to a survey, 80 percent of the people, especially women, support the liquor ban in Bihar. “As per the survey by Chanakya National Law University, it is clear that more than 80 percent of the people, especially women, support it (the liquor ban in Bihar)," added the Bihar Excise Minister.

Further speaking on the deaths due to spurious liquor in Bihar he said that the number of deaths has decreased from 2016 to 2022. "From 2016 to 2022, deaths (due to liquor) in Bihar are much less than that in other states. Over 1200 deaths were reported in MP with no liquor ban. Over 700 deaths were reported in Karnataka. Hundreds of such deaths were reported in UP. Deaths reported in Uttarakhand too," the Bihar Minister added.

Saran Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Kumar has suspended Isuapur Station House Officer Sanjay Ram, Chowkidar Hari Rai, Dafadar Krisha Singh and Chowkidar Ramnath Manjhi of Mashrakh police station with immediate effect on the charges of dereliction of duty.

Masrakh SHO Ritesh Mishra and constable Vikesh Tiwari had been suspended on Thursday on the recommendation of Marhaura Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Yogendra Kumar. An intensive investigation has been launched into the activities of many other police officers and personnel.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sushil Modi on Sunday claimed that the family members of the victims in the Chapra hooch tragedy are performing their last rites without post-mortem due to "fear of the police". He also accused the state government of hiding the actual number of deaths in the tragedy and claimed "more than 100 deaths".

On Monday BJP MLAs protested outside the Bihar Legislative Assembly on the issue. As soon as the House assembled they raised slogans against chief minister Nitish Kumar and stormed into the well of the house.

