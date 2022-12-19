New Year 2023: RFID card must for Vaishno Devi darshan, here's where to get one

Vaishno Devi Darshan: These cards are often checked at Banganga. (Representational)

Many people want to start their year in the service of God. Hence, the New Year's week is a very busy time for those working in the administration of the Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. For smooth darshan, they have started using RFID cards. Without these cards, Vaishno Devi darshan will not be permitted for any one.

The shrine board administration will also install state-of-the-art card scanners. Those who don't return these cards will be liable for a fine. The RFID system has already started.

The board has also provided for extra security at the new Tarakot way, Katra Helipad, Mata Vaishno Devi Railway Station and other crucial spots.

The aim of the RFID cards is to make sure there isn't any crowding.

Those found without these cards are being fined.

According to the shrine board's website, RFID Yatra Access Cards can be accessed from the Yatra Registration Counter (YRC) located at Katra.

The website says there are no idols inside the main cave of Vaishno Devi. People pray before a natural rock formation called Pindies. Only a few people can pray inside the main cave. Hence, to avoid overcrowding and other such adverse events, RFID tags have been devised.