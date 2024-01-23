Bharat Ratna Awardee 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur was mentor of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, ex-CM Lalu Yadav

Former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur has been chosen for the country's highest civilian award 'Bharat Ratna'.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur has been chosen for the country's highest civilian award "Bharat Ratna". He is remembered as a devoted and inspiring Indian politician. Thakur was born in a poverty-stricken household in the Samastipur district. Even though he came from an extremely backward class 'Nai' (barber), Karpoori Thakur went on to make huge contributions to Indian politics.

His significant contributions earned him the epithet 'Jannayak' (people's leader).

Thakur served as the Chief Minister of Bihar from December 1970 to June 1971 and from December 1977 to April 1979. His tenure is remembered for introducing reservations for the backward class. He also implemented reforms about the prohibition of alcohol and removed English as the compulsory subject for matriculation.

Renowned political leaders of modern times like JD(U) president and current Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, RJD head Lalu Prasad Yadav, Ram Vilas Paswan, and Devendra Prasad Yadav regard Thakur as their mentor.

Karpoori Thakur's son Ram Nath Thakur currently serves as a Rajya Sabha MP and General Secretary of JD(U).

Thakur was a hard-core activist who left his college to participate in the Quit India Movement. Karpoori Thakur even spent two and half years in prison during India's freedom struggle.