Bengaluru to Chennai in 2 hours, Southern Railways to launch new semi-high train at Rs 8.3 crore budget

In a few months, the Southern Railway intends to open a new wide-gauge semi-high rail service between Bengaluru and Chennai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 07:20 AM IST

Representational Image

The travel time from Bengaluru to Chennai could be decreased to 2 hours once a new semi-high wide gauge line is created. 

The Southern Railway is planning to launch a new semi-high train service broad gauge line between the two cities in a few months which will operate at a maximum speed of 200 kilometres per hour. 

The new train service will be a full-reserved train with 16 coaches, and 2 executive-class coaches. The travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai will be of 2 hours and 15 minutes. 

(Also Read: Odisha train accident: FIR registered against unknown persons, CBI to take over probe)

The survey, which will cover the approximately 350 km-long section between Byappanahalli in Bengaluru and Chennai Central, has been given a budget of Rs 8.3 crore by the Rail Ministry. 

Southern Railway has plans to upgrade the track to handle trains running at 200 kmph speed. The upgrade is expected to complete this year. 

The launch of a new train service is expected to make the Bengaluru-Chennai route one of the fastest train routes in India. 

The Vande Bharat Express, which travels at an average speed of 81 kmph and takes 4 hours and 25 minutes to finish, is the fastest train on the Bengaluru-Chennai line.

