Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for Google Chrome users, remote attacker can…

Watch: Ed Sheeran channels Allu Arjun, dances to Butta Bomma, does SRK's signature pose with Armaan Malik; fans react

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA detains key suspect in major breakthrough

AI will be smarter than any single human by next year: Musk

Viral: Dreaded gangster Kala Jathedi marries lady don 'Madam Minz' amid tight security in Delhi, watch video

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA detains key suspect in major breakthrough

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday detained a key suspect for questioning in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 01:00 PM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday detained a key suspect for questioning in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

A low-intensity bomb blast at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe on March 1 left 10 people injured even as the police invoked the stringent UAPA provisions in the case. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had confirmed that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) fitted with a timer inside a bag. He said a man placed a bag containing the device inside the cafe.

