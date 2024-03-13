Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA detains key suspect in major breakthrough

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday detained a key suspect for questioning in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

A low-intensity bomb blast at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe on March 1 left 10 people injured even as the police invoked the stringent UAPA provisions in the case. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had confirmed that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) fitted with a timer inside a bag. He said a man placed a bag containing the device inside the cafe.