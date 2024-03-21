Badaun double murder case: Police arrest second accused Javed

"Javed, the brother of main accused Sajid, was arrested by a police team in nearby Bareilly district. He is being brought to the district for further questioning," the SSP said.

A man accused in the Budaun double murder case was arrested from Bareilly on Thursday, police said. Javed surrendered at Satellite Police outpost of Baradari police station of Bareilly, said Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi.



In a shocking incident, two children were hacked to death on Tuesday in Badaun's Baba Colony. Following this, one of the accused (Sajid) involved in the incident was killed in an encounter with the police.



The surviving brother of the two deceased children and an eyewitness to the incident has claimed that two people came to the house and took his brothers on the terrace.

He also told ANI that the accused had tried to attack him but he pushed him away and fled from there.



The father of the deceased children has named Javed (brother of Sajid) as the main accused in his complaint on the basis of which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered. Following the Police action, one of the accused involved (Sajid) was killed in an encounter with the police.



In his complaint, the father of the victim alleged that the accused had come to his house to collect money and cited his wife's pregnancy.



"When the children's mother went inside to take money, he said that he was feeling nervous, so he was going for a walk on the terrace. He took one of the children with him. He had a knife in his hand when my wife returned with money. Sajid told Vinod's wife that today I have completed my work," the FIR said.

(With agency inputs)