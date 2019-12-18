Headlines

India

At 7.2 degrees, today marks the coldest day yet for Delhi this winter

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2019, 10:57 AM IST

Wednesday marks a bitterly cold day for Delhi. In fact, the coldest day yet of the season, according to the Met Department projections. With the minimum temperature at 7.2-degree Celsius and the maximum temperature at 14-degree Celsius, Delhiites are probably going to need an extra layer of insulation than other days, to keep themselves out of the clutches of the biting winter.

Winter intensified in the national capital since Monday, when the intensifying political atmosphere in the country marked a race against the falling temperature. Tuesday saw the maximum temperature plunging to 12.2-degree Celsius, the coldest December in 22 years.

Several people were seen taking refuge at the night shelters across the capital, to save themselves from the bone-chilling winter season.

 

 

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the cold day conditions will  continue to prevail in pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan will become less intense from Wednesday. An intensifying cold wave was reported in Ludhiana, where people lit fire to keep themselves warm. The city is recording a minimum temperature of 8-degree Celsius on Wednesday.

 

 

However, the Air Quality Index (AQI), indicating the level of pollutants in the air, worsened in the national capital from a day earlier. It dipped from the 'Moderate' air quality to 294 in the 'Poor' category.

"The AQI is likely to stay at moderate to lower end of poor category till Wednesday. A decrease in wind speed is predicted for December 19, therefore AQI is likely to deteriorate to higher end of poor to lower end of very poor category. On December 20, AQI may further deteriorate to very poor category," System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said.

Schools in Saharanpur and Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh have been shut on account of the intensifying cold wave conditions. 

