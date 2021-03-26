Assembly Election 2021: Step-by-step guide to check your name on the voter list

West Bengal is going to Assembly polls on March 27. Elections for the 294-seat West Bengal Assembly election 2021 will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Thirty constituencies in West Bengal will go to the polls tomorrow (March 27), which will be the first of the eight-phased election process. So if you are a resident of West Bengal and your constituency falls under any of the 30 constituencies going to polls, then you are requested to check your name first in the voter list before going out to vote.

Voters can check whether their names are on the voter list or not in two simple ways.

First through personal details and EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) number. Voters can visit the state's election commission website to check and download the voter list.

West Bengal voters can visit ceowestbengal.nic.in. For Assam, voters can visit ceoassam.nic.in. Upon scrolling down, one can see a number of options such as Voter List, Search Your Name in Voter List, Know Your Electoral Details, Know Your Polling Station, and Download e-EPIC on the Home Page. Voters can click on Search Your Name in Voter List to download their voter slip. To check the list, people can click on the Electoral Roll (Voter List).

After clicking on Search Your Name in Voter List, electorates will be directed to a different page - https://wberms.gov.in/web_searchengine/ where two options are available. On this page, voters can check their details by entering their name and EPIC number. Upon entering either the name or EPIC number, the electorates can download voter slips.

Step-by-step guide to check names on voter list

Visit the official website of ECI at https://eci.gov.in/

Look for the Current ‘Issue section’. Click on 'Search name in Voter List'

A new page will open

You have two ways to look for your name on the voter list. Either you can search using your name, father's/husband's name, Age/ DoB, and State. Or, you can ‘Search by EPIC no’. You can find the EPIC number on your voter ID card.

Enter the Captcha code. Click on 'Search'

Details will appear on the 'Number of Record (s) Found' section

To confirm your name on voter list, click on 'View Details'

How to download voter slip

Visit the official website at ceowestbengal.nic.in

Click on Search Your Name in Voter List

You will be directed to a different page - https://wberms.gov.in/web_searchengine/

You can check your details using the name or EPIC number. You can also take a download of your voter slip.