BJP wins 25 seats in Assam's North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council

According to the results declared by the Assam State Election Commission, the BJP won 25 council seats, including six uncontested and three won by independent candidates.

ANI

Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 09:06 AM IST

The BJP has retained power in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) in Assam's Dima Hasao district after the saffron party won 25 seats in the 30-member council election. In the 30-member North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, 28 members are elected and two are nominated.

According to the results declared by the Assam State Election Commission, the BJP won 25 council seats, including six uncontested and three won by independent candidates. The counting of votes began at 8 a.m. on Friday and ended late Friday night.

Debolal Garlosa, the incumbent Chief Executive Member of NCHAC, won from the Dehangi council constituency.

Former militant leader Niranjan Hojai won from the Hatikhali constituency. Polling for 22 seats in the NCHAC election was held on January 8 and a voter turnout of 85.78 percent was recorded. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the people of Dima Hasao for their faith in the BJP.

"Gratitude to the people of Dima Hasao for their faith in @BJP4Assam. Our party will always work to fulfil people's aspirations. I also laud our Party Karyakartas for their hard work," PM Modi wrote on X.

"Thank you Dima Hasao! The resounding mandate given by the people to @BJP4Assam in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council elections is a reassertion of the immense faith they have in the developmental agenda of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. This victory stands out for another reason: nearly 35% of the people in this beautiful region belong to the Christian community. Their blessings manifest the success of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Prayas. My gratitude to every BJP Karyakarta for their hard work," Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X.

BJP President JP Nadda also express his gratitude to the People of Dima Hasao. "Gratitude to the people of Dima Hasao for placing their trust in @BJP4Assam. This victory shows the people's approval for the developmental works carried out by our double-engine government under the visionary leadership of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. I congratulate our party karyakartas who worked with full rigor in reaching out to the people" he said in a post on X.

