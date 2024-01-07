'As I move on...': IAS Athar Aamir transferred in major administrative reshuffle in J-K

IAS Athar Aamir Khan had been working in Srinagar for almost 3 years as Commissioner SMC and CEO of Srinagar Smart City.

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir government has transferred 56 officers, including IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan. He had been CEO of Municipal Commissioner Srinagar and Srinagar Smart City Limited for almost 3 years. IAS Athar has now been posted as the deputy commissioner of Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The young civil servant also shared a post regarding his new assignment, expressing his heartfelt gratitude to everyone in Srinagar for all the support.

"Working in Srinagar for almost 3 years as Commissioner SMC and CEO Srinagar Smart City was an opportunity of lifetime. It was my dream to service here. And these three years I have lived my dream. I am immensely grateful for this opportunity. As I move on to my next assignment as DC/DM Kulgam I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone in Srinagar for all the support, love and affection," he tweeted on Sunday.

— Athar Aamir Khan (@AtharAamirKhan) January 7, 2024

IAS Athar Aamir is a renowned Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, who cleared the UPSC civil services exam in 2015. He secured All India Rank (AIR) 2nd. Born in September 1992, Khan hails from Anantnag, Kashmir. He is a popular IAS officer and has 705K followers on Instagram wherein he shares posts from his personal and professional life.