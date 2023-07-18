Arvey Malhotra suicide case: Sexual violence, homophobia inside India's most popular school chain? Know shocking details

Nearly 18 months after a student named Arvey Mahotra took his own life, the alleged homophobia and sexual assault inside DPS Faridabad are under the spotlight once again.

Delhi Public School is one of the most popular school franchises across the country, but the suicide case of a student named Arvey Malhotra has now shone a spotlight on the alleged sexual assault and homophobia incident inside DPS Faridabad, a notable school in Haryana.

Arvey Malhotra had taken his own life at the young age of 15 when he was a Class 10 student in DPS Faridabad. Arvey had repeatedly complained about the bullying and homophobic comments made about him by students, but a lack of action from the school administration pushed him to his untimely death, according to his mother Aarti Malhotra.

Because of the delay in justice and truth behind the death of the teenage boy, DPS Faridabad Principal Surjeet Khanna has landed in the crosshairs of the Haryana High Court, after the bench refused to quash the FIR registered against her under the POCSO act.

What happened to Arvey Malhotra?

According to the student’s mother, Arvey Malhotra had been a victim of bullying since Class 6. The 15-year-old boy was dyslexic and was often teased by other students over his appearance who hurled homophobic insults at him for years.

Things took a dark turn when once a group of students blindfolded Arvey and forced him to strip, scarring the boy beyond repair. Malhotra had even gone to his school’s principal, Ms Surjeet Khanna, prompting her to take action against this sexual assault.

Aarti Malhotra alleged that the school administration and top teachers refused to take action against the sexual assault and bullying of his son. Just a few months after this incident, Arvey jumped to his death from the 15th flood while his mother was at work.

The Haryana and Punjab High Court slammed DPS Faridabad and Principal Surjeet Khanna, saying that the student and his mother had made written complaints against the incidents but the school didn’t take action, leading to the death of the boy on February 24, 2022.

The suicide case of Arvey Malhotra is in the spotlight once again due to the most recent POCSO ruling of the court, as well as his mother’s continued battle for her son. However, the truth is yet to come out.

