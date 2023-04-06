Anvitha Kollipara: The socialist with an intention to help other in many ways

Caregood

Anvitha Kollipara, an Indian-American social crusader and the creator of the non-profit organization CareGood, was born on March 18, 2006. She also works for Nexteen, an organization approved by the Telangana government. Vasu and Sandhya Kollipara welcomed Anvitha Kollipara into the world on March 18, 2006, in New Haven, Connecticut. Her family returned to Hyderabad after spending some time in North Carolina. Kollipara has participated in debates, public speeches at political gatherings, and Kuchipudi. At age 11, she also triumphed in the under-16 national speech competition. She was a prominent speaker at the 75th Indian Independence Day celebrations hosted by the New Indian Express and Edex.

It is a universal reality that women who are courageous and unwavering are unstoppable. Anvitha Kollipara is a fearless, courageous, and unstoppable lady with a never-ending desire to advance and let others advance in all spheres. Kollipara started CAREGOOD with a few of her classmates when she was 14 years old and the COVID crisis was happening. They discovered that the needy elderly were among the populations most susceptible to COVID after studying potential pandemic treatments. More than 230 senior citizens are currently receiving assistance from the organization. Anvitha decides which communities to visit in order to electrify them.

She instructs kids on how to construct solar lamps on their own. Because solar energy is so cheap compared to other forms of energy, it is advantageous to the world, which is already fighting climate change and global warming. Anvitha Kollipara, an Indian-American social activist born on March 18, 2006, established the nonprofit group CAREGOOD to support the medical requirements of underprivileged senior citizens in Hyderabad, give solar-powered lights to underprivileged Indian children and teach them about the benefits of renewable energy, and compile and publish the private life histories of elderly Indians who have lived on the streets.

Compared to earlier generations, Gen-Zers are more diverse in terms of race and ethnicity, and they are also maturing during the Covid-19 pandemic. They are therefore more likely to want an activist government, to worry about social problems like racial justice and gender identity equality, and to want to stop climate change, according to research. These three young individuals founded nonprofit organizations to improve the world. The foundation of Teens Tutor Teens is the desire for high school classmates to be successful in the educational system. The position a student will play in life is determined in part by their education. The CEO and creator of the non-profit organization Teens Tutor Teens, which provides students with free tutoring and educational enrichment services, is Gabriela Nguena Jones. The first United Nations Secretary-General Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change has selected Sophia Kianni, the creator and executive director of the environmental nonprofit Climate Cardinals, as the country's youngest representative. In addition, Anvitha Kollipara founded the nonprofit CareGood Foundation with the goal of teaching younger generations about the experiences of elderly people who are destitute.

Anvitha Kollipara made a significant impact by offering many people who are in need of help and support hope and light. Anvitha Kollipara has been effective in bringing hope to all Indian citizens in many ways, from giving seniors who are underprivileged access to solar-powered lighting facilities to improving children's lives with renewable energy ideas. Her contributions to the nation are enormous, particularly when you take into account social and economic considerations. Anvitha Kollipara has made an incredible addition to the agricultural industry, one that will always be cherished.