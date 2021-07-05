Andhra Pradesh Unlock: Curfew timings relaxed in 11 districts - check details

With a decline in Covid-19 cases, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to further relax curfew timings from July 8 barring two Godavari districts. The decision was taken at a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the state by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with officials.

Relaxations by Andhra govt-

The CM on Monday allowed cinema halls, restaurants, gymnasiums and function halls to operate from July 8, strictly adhering to Covid protocols, including alternate seating in cinemas and restaurants with 50 percent seating capacity by mandating masks and sanitizers.

However, all shops and commercial establishments should close by 9 pm.

The government mandated that a seat should be left free between occupied seats in theatres, restaurants, gyms, function halls and others.

Similarly, wearing a mask and using hand sanitisers are also part of the Covid protocol.

Curfew in Godavari districts

However, limited curfew relaxations continue to be in place in East and West Godavari districts. In these two districts, curfew has been relaxed till 7 pm, requiring all businesses to shut shop by 6 pm.

The government decided to continue these restrictions until Covid positivity rate falls below 5 percent.

Night curfew in 11 districts

In the remaining 11 districts, only night curfew from 10 PM to 6 AM will be in place. In these 11 districts, businesses could run from 6 AM to 9 PM.

The Covid curfew has been in force in Andhra Pradesh since May 5 following the spurt in coronavirus cases in the second wave.From time to time since then, the government had been relaxing the curfew duration as the cases started declining in June.

Focus on vaccination

Further, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on vaccination, prioritising teachers. He told officials to complete vaccination of government employees on priority department wise, including pregnant women.