Amid power tussle, how will next Himachal Pradesh CM be chosen after Congress’ surprise win?

Himachal Pradesh CM contenders from Congress (File photo)

In a surprise move, the Congress party ended up winning the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022, the results for which were declared on Thursday. Despite the big win for the grand old party, the leader for the CM post has still not been decided.

The Congress party is currently floundering when it comes to searching for the Chief Minister candidate for Himachal Pradesh, which needs to be appointed in a little over two weeks. BJP leader and present CM Jairam Thakur is set to complete his term on December 27.

The post of the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister is currently seeing a three-way tie between senior Congress leaders, and the top brass of the party is expected to take a call for the same soon.

As per speculations, the race for the Himachal Pradesh CM post seems to be between three senior Congress leaders – Pratibha Singh, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, and Mukesh Agnihotri. As per sources, Pratibha Singh is the top choice for Himachal CM now.

Now, sources have suggested that the Congress leader set to become the new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh will be chosen by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been credited as the reason behind the win in Himachal.

The meeting of newly-elected MLAs was held a day after the declaration of results in the state in which Congress gained an absolute majority with 40 seats. Several sources said that there was a clear diversion in the party MLAs in Himachal regarding who should be the next CM.

It is expected that apart from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will also be considered in the final decision-making for the top post in Himachal Pradesh after BJP lost the elections with just 25 seats in the bag.

Though Pratibha Singh did not contest the assembly election and is not an MLA, she had campaigned extensively across the state. Singh is presently the Mandi MP after she won in the bye-election from outgoing chief minister Jairam Thakur's home district.

She also carries the legacy of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who steered the Congress in the state for over four decades.

(With inputs from agencies)

