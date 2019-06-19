Amid nays, PM Narendra Modi pushes through with 'one nation, one poll' meet today

Political parties are expected to initiate debate on the contentious issue in an all-party meeting to be chaired by the Prime Minister on Wednesday.

Almost immediately after the BJP's return to power with a brute majority of 303 seats in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his second consecutive term, has again broached the subject of 'One Nation, One Election' in the political arena. He had battled enthusiastically for simultaneously polls in his first term as well.



The concept of holding parliamentary, assembly and local body elections at the same time was first enunciated by former deputy prime minister LK Advani in 1999. But it took root in a January 2015 report of a parliamentary panel which identified 'Feasibility of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies' as a subject for examination and report.



After subsequent back and forth between the parliamentary panel, the law ministry and the election commission, PM Modi, during Law Day celebrations in November 2017, called for a constructive discussion on holding simultaneous elections in the country. After this, the Law Commission submitted a draft report on the subject on August 30, 2018.



It is on the basis of this draft report that PM Modi wants political parties to start a debate.



The BJP along with many of its alliance partners like JD(U), Akali Dal and AIADMK, and others outside the National Democratic Alliance like Samajwadi Party and TRS, argue that simultaneous elections can go a long way in reducing wasteful expenditure, curbing illicit finances and ending disruptions in public life.



But political parties including the Congress, TMC, RJD, CPM, CPI, DMK, AIUDF and TDP oppose it tooth and nail.



They view it as a conspiracy to start a presidential form of government in the country which will go against the federal spirit of democracy enshrined in the Constitution.



Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has already decided not to attend the meeting, contending that the 'One Country, One Election' agenda has been circulated at short notice, and the Centre should first circulate a white paper inviting suggestions on such a sensitive and serious subject. The Congress and Left parties have also decided to oppose it.



They are expected to send their representatives to voice their objections.



BJP alliance partner Shiv Sena, too, is opposed to the idea and will not attend Wednesday's meeting.



Though the Election Commission is not averse to the idea, it asserted to the Law Commission that simultaneous elections would not be feasible until changes are made in the Constitution and legislation, and the election machinery is augmented massively.



The Law Commission report says the step cannot be initiated unless amendments are brought to Article 172 of the Constitution. This implies that not only both Houses of Parliament will have to pass it with two-thirds majority, but it will also have to pass the test in the legislatures of at least half of all states.