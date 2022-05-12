'Tomorrow you will want judges to open their chambers': Allahabad High Court raps Taj Mahal petitioner

Taj Mahal row: The court asked the petitioner to research on the monument first.

Lucknow: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has rapped the petitioner who demanded that Archaeological Survey of India open rooms inside the Taj Mahal to find out if Hindu idols and inscriptions are hidden there. Justice DK Upadhyay, in a strongly worded remark, told the petitioner to not misuse the public interest litigation system. He asked the petitioner to visit any university, pursue PhD and then come to the court seeking directions over the matter. "When was Taj Mahal constructed, who got it constructed - read about this first... tell us if someone stops you from researching," the court said.

The court further said," Tomorrow, you will ask us to open the chambers of the judges... file RTI, you will get to know what is inside the rooms".

The court will resume the hearing later today.