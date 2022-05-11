'Taj Mahal built on our land, Shah Jahan captured it': BJP MP Diya Kumari, granddaughter of last Jaipur royal

BJP MP from Rajasthan, Diya Kumari, has said that the land on which Shah Jahan had built Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, belonged to her family.
Diya Kumari is the granddaughter of Man Singh 2, the last ruling Maharaja of the princely state of Jaipur during British rule in India. Diya Kumari's remark comes amid a row involving the Taj Mahal.
1. Diya Kumari on Taj Mahal
A petition has been filed before the Allahabad High Court demanding that 20 rooms inside the most beautiful mausoleum in the world should be opened to know if Hindu idols and inscriptions are hidden there. Many right-wing activists on social media claim that the Taj Mahal was built after destroying a temple. So far, no historical evidence has been found to support the theory. (Photo credit: Diya Kumari's Facebook page)
2. Diya Kumari says she doesn't want Taj Mahal to be demolished
Diya Kumari, 51, said she doesn't want the Taj Mahal to be demolished, but there should be a probe to figure out the truth. "All the facts can only become crystal-clear when a probe is conducted to verify the claims," she was quoted as saying by Navbharat Times.
3. Diya Kumari says she has documents to prove her claims
She also said her family had a palace on the very land where the Taj Mahal was built. She claimed she has the documents to prove that the land belonged to her family.
4. Diya Kumari says the land belonged to her family
"We have the documents to prove that the land was ours. In our documents, it was a palace. Shah Jahan captured it since he was in power. Today, if the government carries out land acquisition, it pays compensation. At that time, there was no such law. But this is clear that the land belonged to the Jaipur royal family," she said. (Photo credit: ANI)
5. Diya Kumari says there was a palace on the land
Diya Kumari said she will provide documents in the court if needed to prove her claims.