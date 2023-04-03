After Bihar, fresh Ram Navami violence erupts in West Bengal: What’s happening in Sasaram, Hooghly

Violence erupts in parts of Bihar, West Bengal (Photo - Twitter)

After communal clashes erupted in Bihar, fresh bouts of violence erupted in West Bengal as the city of Hooghly became the latest target of clashes between two communities. This time, violence erupted in and around a Ram Navami Shobha Yatra carried out by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

As per media reports, the BJP carried out a Shobha Yatra in Hooghly, which was also attended by BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh. The yatra saw bouts of stone pelting by miscreants, which further sparked a spark of violence between the two groups.

The video of the scuffle that broke out in the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra went viral on social media, showing disturbances in the procession being carried out by the BJP. Over a dozen people have been arrested in relation to the violence.

Promising strict action against the miscreants, West Bengal Governor CN Ananda Bose said, “Hooligans and thugs will be crushed with an iron hand. They will be made to curse the day they were born. Democracy can’t be derailed. The state is determined to put an end to this arson & looting. Lawbreakers will soon realise that they’re playing with fire: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Hooghly ruckus.”

#WATCH | West Bengal: Ruckus and stone pelting erupt during the BJP Shobha yatra in Hooghly pic.twitter.com/fbRdsGRkNT — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

This comes just a few days after violence erupted in the Howrah city of West Bengal on the occasion of Ram Navami. Last year as well, riots broke out in parts of India including West Bengal when Ram Navami clashed with the Ramadan celebrations.

Apart from West Bengal, violent clashes broke out in parts of Bihar, including Bihar Sharif, Nalanda, and Sasaram, with several people detained. According to reports, gunshots were fired in parts of Nalanda, and one youth also died due to the violent clashes.

Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Bihar Sharif and Sasaram to control the situation, while people have been advised to remain indoors for the time being due to the sudden bouts of violence recorded on the occasion of Ram Navami this year.

