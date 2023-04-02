Bihar violence: Hindus fleeing from homes due to fear of Muslims in Sasaram? Truth behind rumour

Violence erupts in parts of Bihar (Photo - Twitter)

Communal clashes broke out in several districts in Bihar over the celebrations and processions of Ram Navami, leading to a wave of violence and destruction in three cities – Sasaram, Bihar Sharif and Nalanda, as per police reports.

After two groups clashed on the evening on April 1, just a day after Ram Navami celebrations, many were resorting to staying inside to protect themselves from the violence. Meanwhile, many reports are suggesting a higher level of terror among the Hindu population.

Reports emerged from the Sasara city of Bihar – one of the worst hit in the Ram Navami communal violence – that Hindu families are fleeing their homes because they fear danger from the Muslim population living in the area.

Now, the police have addressed the rumours of Hindus leaving their homes out of fear of Muslims in the Sasaram area of Bihar. The authorities have said that these reports are completely baseless, and the situation is under the control of the authorities.

Bihar | This is a totally baseless and absurd rumour. No one has left his/her locality. We appeal to the general public not to pay attention to any such rumour. The situation is peaceful and normal in Sasaram: Rohtas Police on some media reports stating 'Hindus leaving their… pic.twitter.com/SA8soY3GQA — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

Clarifying the rumour, the Rohtas Police took to social media and said, “This is a totally baseless and absurd rumour. No one has left his/her locality. We appeal to the general public not to pay attention to any such rumour. The situation is peaceful and normal in Sasaram.”

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar slammed the BJP’s allegations of poor law and order situation in the state and said that the unlawful activities in the state are being triggered by some miscreants who are trying to disrupt community harmony.

While taking stock of the situation, Nitish Kumar said, “Communal tensions during Ram Navami festivities are disturbing. Such incidents happened for the first time in the area. It's not natural? We know that some people are indulging in "gadbad" (mischief) and are trying to disrupt communal harmony in the state. We will not allow this to happen.”

