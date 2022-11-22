Aaftab Poonawala to Delhi court: 'Forgot where I dumped Shraddha Walkar's body parts'

Aaftab Poonawala with Shraddha Walkar: His police custody has been extended.

New Delhi: Aaftab Poonawala has admitted in a court that he killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in a fit of rage. He said he didn't intend to kill her but did so as he was very angry at the time of the crime. He also told the Delhi court that he has been cooperating with the police.

Poonawala told the court that he has been telling the police where he had dumped the woman's body parts. He said since the murder was committed several months ago, he has forgotten where he threw the body parts, police sources said.

On Tuesday, the Saket court extended the man's police custody for four days. The appearance took place via video conferencing.

Aaftab Poonawala said he is unable to recall the incident properly.

The police had said Aaftab Poonawala, accused of murdering Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces, was misleading the police by giving weird answers. After this, the Saket court agreed to the Delhi police's plea for subjecting him to a narco analysis.

Meanwhile, the court dismissed a petition seeking the transfer of investigation from the police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The court observed it found not a single reason to entertain the petition.

The court, meanwhile, termed the PIL as "publicity interest litigation". The plea accused the Delhi Police of revealing details to the media and the public.

Aaftab had earlier told the police that he had thrown the body parts to several locations across Delhi and its surrounding areas. The police found over 12 body parts but couldn't locate the head of the victim. He told the police that he had charred the head before dumping it, in order to conceal her identity.

The Delhi Police has also contacted their East Delhi counterparts as they had found the head and an arm of an unidentified person earlier this year.

They met in Mumbai in 2019 and fell in love. Since their parents were miffed with the relationship, they moved to north India. They travelled to Uttarakhand and Himachal and Pradesh in April and May.

They were reportedly having domestic issues over who would go to fetch their luggage from Mumbai. They also had financial troubles as both weren't working at the time of the crime.

Poonawala had told the police that he read about human anatomy before chopping the body. He also searched on Google how to clean blood stains from the floor with chemicals.